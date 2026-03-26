National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,546 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $291.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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