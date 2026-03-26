Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46,178 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,178 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.35 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5761 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

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