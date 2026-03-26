Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Raises Position in Thornburg International Equity ETF $TXUE

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thornburg International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:TXUE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,736 shares during the quarter. Thornburg International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Thornburg International Equity ETF worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thornburg International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,151,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,633,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF by 107.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 656,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 339,468 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 409,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 159,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter.

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Thornburg International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

TXUE stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.88. Thornburg International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.

About Thornburg International Equity ETF

The Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of non-US developed market securities of large-cap companies. The selection process combines bottom-up fundamental analysis and macroeconomic insights. TXUE was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

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