Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,882 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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