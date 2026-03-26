Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 58,819 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $19,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 63,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,470,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 132,043 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $60.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.