Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,391 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up 13.1% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $67,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

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