iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 158,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,423,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 345,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 208,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 76,285 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.58 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

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