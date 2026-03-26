Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 63.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 59.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE PWR opened at $572.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $583.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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