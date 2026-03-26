Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 244,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $47.15 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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