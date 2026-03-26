LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 33,418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,418 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 470,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

DIS opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

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Walt Disney Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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