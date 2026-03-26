LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 33,418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,418 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 470,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broker bullishness and guidance on timing — Bank of America reiterated a Buy and says Disney’s fiscal 2026 earnings growth is likely to be weighted to the back half of the year, which supports a recovery thesis for investors focused on H2 cash flow and margin improvement. Disney poised for back-half earnings acceleration, Bank of America says
- Positive Sentiment: Theme-park demand remains strong — reports show Lightning Lane sell-outs through Easter, indicating durable attendance/pricing power at parks and a healthy near-term revenue stream from parks & experiences. Strong park operations help offset media/tech headwinds. Lightning Lane Sell Outs Continue Through Easter at Walt Disney World
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst view that exiting the OpenAI tie-up can protect IP and capital — at least one analyst (Needham) kept a Buy and framed the decision to step back from the OpenAI deal as protecting IP value and flexibility. That view can reassure investors who worry about large, ill-fitting tech commitments. Disney: Protecting IP Value and Capital Flexibility by Exiting OpenAI Partnership Supports Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategy update: expanding streaming with experiences and games — management plans to push interactive experiences/games into streaming, a long-term revenue diversification play that will require execution and investment before visibly moving the needle. Walt Disney (DIS) Plans to Expand Streaming Platforms with Experiences and Games
- Neutral Sentiment: Talent hire in branded TV — hiring Netflix’s Atiya Henry as EVP Production for Disney Branded Television is a modest positive for content pipeline but unlikely to move near-term results materially. Netflix’s Atiya Henry Joins Disney Branded Television As EVP Production
- Neutral Sentiment: Technicals show oversold conditions — some screens flag DIS as oversold, which can attract bargain-hunters but also reflects real near-term uncertainty. 4 Consumer Favorites Look Oversold Right Now: Disney, McDonald’s and More
- Negative Sentiment: Major AI partnership unraveled — OpenAI shut down its Sora video generator and the high?profile ~$1B deal with Disney is now off, removing a hoped-for route to AI-driven content creation and licensing revenue and creating uncertainty around Disney’s tech roadmap. This is the principal driver of investor concern. Disney’s AI And Gaming Setbacks Test New Technology Ambitions
- Negative Sentiment: Epic Games tie-up complication — large layoffs at Epic complicate Disney’s previously announced $1.5B shared-digital-universe initiative, increasing execution risk for any gaming/metaverse bets. Disney’s $1.5 Billion Epic Games Deal Meets a Complicated Reality After Mass Layoffs
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership optics: new CEO’s first week hit by tech setbacks — early headlines about Josh D’Amaro’s transition being marred by the OpenAI/Fortnite issues add short-term governance and strategy uncertainty that can pressure sentiment. Disney CEO’s First Week Marred by ‘Fortnite,’ OpenAI Woes
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Featured Stories
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