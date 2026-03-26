Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Grows By 7,590.8%

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,378 shares, a growth of 7,590.8% from the February 26th total of 447 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRILY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura Research Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 13.17%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

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