Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:KLMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:KLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,309 shares, an increase of 14,287.0% from the February 26th total of 23 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,262,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF during the second quarter worth about $834,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 95,333,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KLMN stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF

The Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF (KLMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index focused on mid- and large-cap US and Canadian companies, prioritizing a 10% annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and targeting firms with approved carbon reduction plans, aligning with global environmental goals. KLMN was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI North America Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.