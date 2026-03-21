Innova Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,147 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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