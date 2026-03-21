iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,483,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 19.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.81% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,445,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,482,000 after buying an additional 1,911,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,198,000 after buying an additional 2,423,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,715 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,568,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,113,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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