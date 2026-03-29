Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,501,000 after purchasing an additional 455,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadcom Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $300.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average of $344.92.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 403,049 shares of company stock valued at $133,459,315 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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