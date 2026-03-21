Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 77,464 Shares of Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.48% of Hinge Health worth $18,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Hinge Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hinge Health

In other Hinge Health news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 769,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,257,255.20. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 166,666 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $7,553,303.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 525,487 shares of company stock worth $23,227,028 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HNGE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Hinge Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hinge Health

Hinge Health Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of HNGE opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hinge Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company’s platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

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