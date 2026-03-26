iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.0%
NYSEARCA IAU opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at BMO say gold’s bull rally is “paused, not over,” which supports medium-term investor demand and underwriting for ETF flows. BMO says gold’s bull rally not over
- Positive Sentiment: Gold strategists at Goldman Sachs remain bullish (headline targets cited), reinforcing buy-side conviction that sovereign/central-bank demand could re-accelerate later this year. Gold jumps over 2% as oil slump eases inflation fears amid Trump Iran talks
- Positive Sentiment: Technical support around the 200?day moving average and recent value?buying prompted rebounds and a test of resistance levels — a classic setup for ETF inflows and short?covering in IAU. 200-Day Support Fuels Bullish Reversal
- Positive Sentiment: Tether’s full audit and its growing on?chain gold holdings signal rising institutional/sovereign-scale demand for allocated gold exposure, a longer-term structural positive for gold ETFs. Tether announces first full audit
- Neutral Sentiment: The U.S. repatriated about $100M of Venezuelan gold for refiners — a small, technical supply/movement item that is unlikely to meaningfully affect bullion prices but is watched by market participants. U.S. brought back $100 million of gold from Venezuela
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Brookings and market microstructure reports highlight a large retail presence in metals trading; that crowding can amplify moves both ways but is ambiguous for directional price bias. Precious metals price declines stem from retail pile-in
- Negative Sentiment: Most recent headlines say hopes for an Iran ceasefire have faded, curbing safe?haven bids and contributing to a fresh selloff in gold and silver — a direct near?term headwind for IAU. Gold, Silver Tumble Again
- Negative Sentiment: Reports show XAUUSD plunged amid a stronger USD and Iran rejecting ceasefire offers, underscoring the immediate geopolitical sensitivity that can quickly reverse ETF inflows. XAU Plummets $1,000
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage frames the recent move as a technical correction after a large rally; momentum deterioration could keep pressure on IAU until macro headlines stabilize. Gold Declines on Possible Technical Correction
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Further Reading
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