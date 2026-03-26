iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.3% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.0%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

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iShares Gold Trust Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

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