SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.16, but opened at $100.81. SharkNinja shares last traded at $105.6580, with a volume of 166,806 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

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SharkNinja Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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