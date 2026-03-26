Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.93, but opened at $16.19. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $15.4360, with a volume of 4,431,233 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Almonty Industries from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Almonty Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at $661,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.
Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.
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