Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.03. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 9,628 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DYLLF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

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Deep Yellow Stock Up 9.6%

Deep Yellow Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Further Reading

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