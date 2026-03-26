iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.81, but opened at $127.31. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $128.77, with a volume of 5,367,835 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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