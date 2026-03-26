iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.81, but opened at $127.31. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $128.77, with a volume of 5,367,835 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.8%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.
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