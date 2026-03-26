Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.03. Sappi shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Sappi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%.

Sappi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

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