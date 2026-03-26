Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000.

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Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS:BUFF opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $743.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

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