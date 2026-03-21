Tidewater Renewables (TDWRF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Tidewater Renewables to post earnings of ($0.1020) per share and revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TDWRF stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

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About Tidewater Renewables

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Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) is a Canada-based renewable fuels company engaged in the production and distribution of low-carbon energy products. Its primary asset is a renewable diesel facility located in Geismar, Louisiana, where the company converts a variety of feedstocks—such as canola oil, soybean oil, and animal fats—into renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and glycerin byproducts. Tidewater also develops renewable natural gas (RNG) projects, leveraging organic waste streams to produce pipeline-quality methane for industrial and utility customers.

The company sources feedstocks through an integrated procurement network across North America, emphasizing traceability and sustainability.

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