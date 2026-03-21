Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Posts Earnings Results

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of LAM opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Laramide Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$207.04 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of -0.37.

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Laramide Resources Company Profile

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Laramide Resources Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. The company’s project includes Churchrock and ISR, New Mexico; La Sal, Utah; La Jara Mesa; Westmoreland, Australia, and Murphy Project.

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