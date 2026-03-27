MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,836 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the February 26th total of 19,416 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BNKU traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of -5.19.

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MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

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