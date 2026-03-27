Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,193 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 26th total of 37,640 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Services Lt Elements bought 2,138,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,758,253.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,119,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580.70. The trade was a 217.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Minim in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Minim to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minim presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Minim Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FIEE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 6,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $546,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Minim has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Minim (NASDAQ:FIEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 1,144.78% and a negative net margin of 105.18%.The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter.

About Minim

(Get Free Report)

Minim, Inc (NASDAQ:FIEE) is a technology company specializing in network intelligence and security solutions for service providers, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise customers. The company’s core offering is a cloud-based platform that centralizes network management, device monitoring and automated troubleshooting across wired and wireless infrastructure. By leveraging machine learning and analytics, Minim aims to simplify onboarding, optimize performance and reduce operational costs for broadband providers and IT teams.

Minim’s software suite provides real-time visibility into network health, topology mapping and usage metrics, along with integrated security features designed to detect and block threats at the network edge.

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