Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Declines By 38.6%

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,840 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 26th total of 9,515 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XTR remained flat at $24.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

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About Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF

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The Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (XTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Tail Risk index. The fund tracks an index of the S&P 500 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. XTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

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