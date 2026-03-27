Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Declines By 38.6%

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,840 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 26th total of 9,515 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA XTR remained flat at $24.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $31.42.
About Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF
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