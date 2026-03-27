Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Up 11.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) were up 11.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Harbour Energy Stock Performance

About Harbour Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

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