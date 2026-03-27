Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.18. 24,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 235,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMRA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

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Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Trading Down 3.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $6,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $2,204,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,000. Finally, Remedium Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galecto Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company developing small?molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company’s research focuses on inhibiting galectin?3, an extracellular carbohydrate?binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase?like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin?3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin?3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

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