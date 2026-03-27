Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) Stock Price Up 4% – What’s Next?

Infinity Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:INR – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.9790. 53,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 220,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Infinity Natural Resources from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Infinity Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut Infinity Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Infinity Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on INR

Infinity Natural Resources Stock Up 4.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter. Infinity Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinity Natural Resources

In other news, insider David Sproule sold 275,000 shares of Infinity Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $4,793,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Natural Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Infinity Natural Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinity Natural Resources by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter.

Infinity Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

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