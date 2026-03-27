Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Shares Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 94,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 388,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -42.13.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Further Reading

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