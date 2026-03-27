CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.52 and last traded at $48.7610. 774,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,717,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

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CLEAR Secure Trading Down 10.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.13.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 131.0%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 18,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $775,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 147,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,358,596.38. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $386,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.20. This represents a 42.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 111,488 shares of company stock worth $5,069,078 in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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