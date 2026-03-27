Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Trading 4.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Wynn Macau Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

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Wynn Macau Company Profile

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Wynn Macau Limited, trading as an American depositary receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol WYNMY, is an operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. As a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, the company develops, owns and operates two world-class properties—Wynn Macau on the Macau Peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai—each offering a blend of gaming, hospitality and entertainment amenities.

The core of Wynn Macau’s business is gaming, with a focus on high-end table games and electronic gaming machines that cater to premium mass and VIP clientele.

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