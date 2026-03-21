Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Releases Earnings Results

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $136.87 million for the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Here are the key takeaways from Yirendai’s conference call:

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The company filed its proprietary LLM Zhiyu and launched the Magic Cube multi-agent platform, with AI-driven optimizations delivering direct cost savings of ~RMB 80 million in 2025 and reducing vendor/headcount reliance.

The company and launched the multi-agent platform, with AI-driven optimizations delivering direct cost savings of ~RMB 80 million in 2025 and reducing vendor/headcount reliance. Internet insurance distribution is scaling quickly—GWP jumped 206% QoQ in Q3 and 95% QoQ in Q4, accounting for 22% of insurance revenue in Q4 and becoming a strategic second growth engine.

Internet insurance distribution is scaling quickly—GWP jumped 206% QoQ in Q3 and 95% QoQ in Q4, accounting for 22% of insurance revenue in Q4 and becoming a strategic second growth engine. Credit originations moderated (Q4 facilitation RMB 12.0 billion, down 22% YoY and 40% QoQ) while asset delinquencies rose (1–30d 3.4%), and provisions for contingent liabilities surged 343% to RMB 1.1 billion, driving a Q4 GAAP net loss of RMB 882 million and creating a near?term GAAP/non?GAAP timing mismatch from expanded risk?taking models.

Credit originations moderated (Q4 facilitation RMB 12.0 billion, down 22% YoY and 40% QoQ) while asset delinquencies rose (1–30d 3.4%), and provisions for contingent liabilities surged 343% to RMB 1.1 billion, driving a Q4 GAAP net loss of RMB 882 million and creating a near?term GAAP/non?GAAP timing mismatch from expanded risk?taking models. Balance sheet and operating signals are improving—cash of RMB 3.3 billion, 29 institutional funding partners on the whitelist, repeat?borrower rate rose to ~77%, and customer acquisition cost declined ~80 bps, supporting management’s view of a gradual recovery in 2026.

Yirendai Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Yirendai

Yirendai Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Yirendai by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Yirendai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Yirendai by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yirendai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yirendai by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Yirendai Ltd is a leading fintech credit marketplace in China, offering consumer financing solutions through a digital platform. As a subsidiary of CreditEase, one of the country’s earliest peer-to-peer lending pioneers, Yirendai facilitates connections between individual borrowers and institutional or retail investors. The company’s integrated platform handles borrower screening, credit assessment, risk management and loan servicing to deliver a streamlined, transparent lending experience.

The company provides unsecured personal loans for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvement and small business investment.

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