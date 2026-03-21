Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Releases Earnings Results

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $136.87 million for the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.31%.
Here are the key takeaways from Yirendai’s conference call:
- The company filed its proprietary LLM Zhiyu and launched the Magic Cube multi-agent platform, with AI-driven optimizations delivering direct cost savings of ~RMB 80 million in 2025 and reducing vendor/headcount reliance.
- Internet insurance distribution is scaling quickly—GWP jumped 206% QoQ in Q3 and 95% QoQ in Q4, accounting for 22% of insurance revenue in Q4 and becoming a strategic second growth engine.
- Credit originations moderated (Q4 facilitation RMB 12.0 billion, down 22% YoY and 40% QoQ) while asset delinquencies rose (1–30d 3.4%), and provisions for contingent liabilities surged 343% to RMB 1.1 billion, driving a Q4 GAAP net loss of RMB 882 million and creating a near?term GAAP/non?GAAP timing mismatch from expanded risk?taking models.
- Balance sheet and operating signals are improving—cash of RMB 3.3 billion, 29 institutional funding partners on the whitelist, repeat?borrower rate rose to ~77%, and customer acquisition cost declined ~80 bps, supporting management’s view of a gradual recovery in 2026.
Yirendai Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $174.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Yirendai
Yirendai Company Profile
Yirendai Ltd is a leading fintech credit marketplace in China, offering consumer financing solutions through a digital platform. As a subsidiary of CreditEase, one of the country’s earliest peer-to-peer lending pioneers, Yirendai facilitates connections between individual borrowers and institutional or retail investors. The company’s integrated platform handles borrower screening, credit assessment, risk management and loan servicing to deliver a streamlined, transparent lending experience.
The company provides unsecured personal loans for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvement and small business investment.
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