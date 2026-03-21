New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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