Melone Private Wealth LLC Acquires 268,768 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF $DUSA

Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 1,050.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,768 shares during the quarter. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.86% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUSA. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

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Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DUSA opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $788.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

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