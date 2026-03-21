NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Severin Investments LLC

Severin Investments LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Severin Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Severin Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $172.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day moving average of $184.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,179,934 shares of company stock worth $215,053,678. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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