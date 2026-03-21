Greenhaven Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 104,700 Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 104,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Robert Half makes up about 0.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 20,257.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robert Half from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Robert Half from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Robert Half in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $23.32 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.44%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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