Private Client Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Private Client Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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