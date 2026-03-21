JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 11,704 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $52,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.73. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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