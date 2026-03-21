Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 6,920 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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