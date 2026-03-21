Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $6.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clear Str raised shares of Cellectis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Down 4.0%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 228.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 1,610.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

CLLS opened at $3.34 on Friday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 84.92% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene?edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T?cell (CAR?T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.

The company’s core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off?the?shelf immunotherapies.

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