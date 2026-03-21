Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Director Acquires $500,173.40 in Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $195.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.57 and a 1-year high of $296.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $180.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

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Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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