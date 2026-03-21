AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

AAC Technologies Trading Down 5.2%

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company’s product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world’s top original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.