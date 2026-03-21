TCP Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 24.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8%

QQQ stock opened at $582.06 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.19.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.