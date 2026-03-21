H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get H World Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on H World Group

H World Group Stock Down 0.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. H World Group has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in H World Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.