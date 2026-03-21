Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO Stock Holdings Increased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,035,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $114,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

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Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of VIOO opened at $111.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $123.29.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

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