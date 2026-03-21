MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 7,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after buying an additional 13,606,522 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,740,000 after buying an additional 12,593,909 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,754,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IJR opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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