MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 14,076 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,927,000 after buying an additional 5,997,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,289,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,146,000 after buying an additional 3,277,237 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,022,000 after buying an additional 1,068,396 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,354,000 after buying an additional 819,923 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 614,802 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $68.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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